(BBC)

Swedish actor Max von Sydow, who appeared in more than 100 films and TV series, has died at the age of 90.

His family announced “with a broken heart and infinite sadness” that the actor died on Sunday.

Von Sydow’s film credits included The Exorcist, Hannah and Her Sisters, Minority Report and Shutter Island.

He made 11 films with director Ingmar Bergman, including The Seventh Seal, in which he famously played chess with Death.

He continued acting late in life, voicing a character in The Simpsons in 2014 and appearing in three episodes of Game of Thrones in 2016.