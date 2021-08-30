By Bunmi Ogunyale

Swedish clubs have signified their interest in landing Nigerian youngster, Yusuf Damilare Olowoshile.

According to Olowoshile’s Swedish-based FIFA agent Dele Fatoki, “Yusuf Olowoshile is a new diamond that will shine if giving the right developmental environment and platform. He has been consistent according to his club coaches.

“There is interest from two Swedish One clubs already and I cannot wait to see him flourish. A midfielder with good vision and a good passer ball.”

Olowoshile, is an integral member of Joy Cometh FC, Ikorodu in the 2020/21 NNL Group B2. He was scouted in Minna while representing John Utaka Football Academy (JUFA) in November 2020.

Olowshile was invited for national U17 team screening in Abuja where he made the provisional list but was later dropped with 44 other players due to MRI test.

At JUFA, Olowoshile converted to right back and has played 17 matches with excellent performance in that position.

Olowoshile’s manager who is also the CEO of PAVD Sports Management Nig. Limited has solid connection with some top European club scouts.

