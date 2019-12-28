Ingredients:

•Ground chicken or turkey

•Minced garlic

•Salt

•Pepper

•Eggs

•Bread crumbs

•Paprika

•Onion powder

Sauce:

•Hot sauce

•Light brown sugar

•Vinegar

•Salt

•Red pepper flakes

Directions:

•Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper, set aside.

•In a saucepan, combine the ingredients of the sauce over medium high heat, allow to come to a boil, reduce the heat so it simmers for about 8-10 minutes.

•Remove from heat and allow the sauce to cool. The sauce will thicken as it cools.

•In a large bowl, combine the ground chicken, garlic, salt pepper, eggs, paprika, and onion powder. Use your hands to mix all the ingredients together. It makes it easier. Avoid overmix, it will result in drier meatballs.

•Shape the meat mixture into balls, about 3 tablespoons of meat per ball.

•Place shaped meatballs on prepared baking sheet, and bake for 11-13 minutes or until the meatballs are completely cooked.

•Using 2 tablespoon, dip each individual meatball into the sauce. Alternately, you can brush each meatball with the sauce.

•Place back on the baking sheet and bake for an additional 1-2 minutes.

•Drizzle or brush with additional sauce as desired.