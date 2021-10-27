Members of Southwest Governors Forum, yesterday, met in Lagos to discuss issues of interest to the region.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted his colleagues at the State House.

Five governors of member states were present at the meeting, which started at 4:30pm. Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was represented by his deputy, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan.

After 90 minutes, the governors rose from the meeting and offered no detailed information on matters discussed.

Addressing journalists, chairman of the Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, gave a brief statement on their discussion, disclosing that part of their deliberations bordered on security situation in the region.

“We, the six governors of the South West under the Southwest Governors’ Forum met today. We deliberated on a number of common and personal issues. We also deliberated on our common heritage, which is the Oodua Group of Companies.

“At the end, we agreed on a few things; a number of them, which have to do with security, are not what we can discuss in the open. This short address is just to let you (pressmen) know we met today but we don’t want our decisions discussed in the open.”

