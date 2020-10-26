Lukman Olabiyi, Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja, Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe, Billy Graham Abel, Yola

south West Governors, Speaker of House Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila and ministers from the region, yesterday, paid a solidarity visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and people of the state over crisis that erupted as a result of shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

They identified with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and condemned torching of some investments believed to be owned by him, including Television Continental (TVC), The Nation Newspaper, among others.

The governors, ministers and House of Representatives members from Lagos called for a thorough investigation into Tuesday’s night attack which sparked the mayhem.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, their chairman, Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, described the incident as unfortunate.

“Recent development leaves us with no other option than to believe that there may have been other reasons for the continued protests, well coordinated and funded. The spread of fake news and videos, which followed an allegation of shooting by some soldiers which they said claimed heavy casualty at the Lekki Toll Gate, Victoria Island, Lagos, is primarily responsible for the subsequent loss of lives and property.

“We commiserate with the families of victims of violence across Lagos State and slain policemen. We pray that the Almighty God grant them the fortitude to bear these avoidable losses. We also note with much pain and sadness the vast and spreading destruction of property belonging to notable individuals and vestiges of our collective patrimony and pride. We commiserate with His Royal Majesty, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on the sacrilege committed at his palace and condemn In no unmistakable tems the vile attack on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and destruction of businesses where it is believed he has interest, TVC, The Nation to mention a few.”

Akeredolu added: “We are particularly worried that 48 hours after the unfortunate incident at the Lekki Toll Gate by persons adorning military fatigue, there has been no definitive statement from the military authorities on the incident. Our anxiety becomes heightened by the categorical denial of the governor of Lagos State concerning the deployment. No governor has power to authorise deployment of military personnel in Nigeria.”

Speaking on behalf of the House Representative members, Gbajabiamila said Governor Sanwo-Olu has informed him that it would cost

about one trillion naira to rebuild Lagos.

Minister of Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who spoke on behalf of the ministers implored the youths not to allow themselves to be used as weapon of destruction.

Akiolu Royal Family speaks

Meanwhile, the Akiolu Royal Family has also condemned the desecration of the palace of the Oba of Lagos even as it sued for peace “because no community developed without peace.”

A statement by Prince Kannike Ahmed Abayomi, general secretary of Akiolu Royal Family, said the attack on the palace was not only barbaric but also a provocation against the Lagos Royal House and all indigenes of Lagos.

It, however, appealed for patience and understanding from the Lagos State Government, the traditional white cap chiefs, the Lagos Royal House and the indigenes of the state so that lasting solutions could be found to restore peace back to the Ccmmunity and Lagos State.

The Akiolu Royal Family also commended the traditional white cap chiefs, the Lagos Royal House and all indigenes of Lagos for exercising restraint in the face of provocation.

“The family stands with the traditional white cap chiefs, the Lagos Royal House and the indigenes at this testing time and appealed to the Lagos State government and all appropriate authorities to leave no stone unturned in dealing with this dastardly act and forestalling future occurrence,” Abayomi said.

4 killed in palliative rush in Kogi

Four persons – an old man, a child and two females – were killed yesterday while attempting to grab some COVID-19 palliative in Lokoja Kogi State.

The palliatives stocked in heaps at a warehouse located at the Pata market, Lokoja, was besieged as early as 7am by members of the public including Okada riders, taxi drivers and market women.

The items included rice, indomie, spaghetti and sugar.

It was learnt that as some youths made efforts to break into the warehouse in the morning, security personnel including soldiers formed a barricade around the warehouse.

However, by about 2pm, the security personnel were overpowered as suspected students of Kogi State Polytechnic mobilised to the scene.

The stampede that ensued led to the death of some people.

Efforts to get the reaction of the police public relations officer, Willy Aya, proved abortive as he refused to answer several calls made to his cell phone.

Looted drugs from Kaduna warehouse constitute health risk, NAFDAC warns

However, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned residents of Kaduna State on the health risk of drugs allegedly looted from a warehouse in the state.

NAFDAC gave the warning in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

The agency said the items were looted on October 24 in a warehouse located at Narayi in Chikun Local Government Area.

The looted items, it said, included expired, prohibited and dangerous drugs, adding that anybody who consumed such drugs risked serious illnesses and death.

NAFDAC also quoted the management of a food processing company, whose stores were also looted in Kakuri, as saying that the stolen grains had been treated with chemical preservatives.

Security tightened around Gombe central store

With reports of hoodlum on breaking into government stores and warehouse, Gombe government has tightened security around the central store housing the foodstuff provided by the Federal Government for distribution as palliative to the vulnerable and less-privilege.

FG had through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, in August presented the palliative to the state government. Presenting the foodstuff, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, said the palliative was meant for the poor and vulnerable persons affected by the measures taken to stem the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Commissioner for special duties Mr. Mela Audu Nunghe, who is also the secretary of the committee on palliative confirmed that items being protected in the store were foodstuff meant for palliative and other government properties like fertilizers and others.

Fintiri Imposes curfew as hoodlums loot warehouses

Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has imposed an indefinite dusk to dawn curfew over incidents of massive looting of COVID-19 palliatives stored in government warehouses yesterday.

Imposing the curfew, Fintiri said while governmnent understood citizens rights to express their grievances through legitimate means, the system cannot be allowed to be breached by hoodlums and misguided individuals.

This is contained in an official state broadcast by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Fintiri said, “it has become necessary to address you this afternoon following the activities of some misguided elements who have broken into warehouses owned by the State Government and carted away COVID-19 palliatives.

“Up untill today when the hoodlums broke into the warehouse, our youth have remained calm and have refrained from joining any irate movement that could destabilize the peace Adamawa State has been enjoying so far.

“Fellow citizens we cannot allow hoodlums and misguided elements to operate unchallenged when we are already battling with the challenges of Insurgency, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling, Banditry and Farmer/Herder clashes.

“In view of the above, I have declared and imposed an indefinite dawn to dusk curfew throughout the State beginning from 3 o’clock Sunday the 25th of October 2020.

“Movement by all manner of vehicles except as authorized, is hereby prohibited as the curfew comes into effect.

“As a responsible Government, we shall do everything within our powers to protect the lives of every citizen and will not brook any lawlessness within our boundaries.

“I charge every citizen to remain calm as we navigate this current situation.”

Commending the youth in the state he said, “In this regard I wish to commend the youths who have not allowed themselves to be misled into doing anything untoward since the ENDSARS protest began in some parts of the Country.

“While this Government respects the rights of the citizens to seek redress, it is not blind to the fact that there is a civilized and responsible way of channeling genuine grievances.”

Detailing his government’s efforts in delivering palliatives to the residents of the state, he explained that, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Government has through the State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) distributed palliative through the Two Hundred and Twenty Six wards of the State during the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, to cushion the effects of the first and second lockdowns declared in the State.

“Two weeks into the First Lockdown, with an end to the pandemic not in sight, I directed that more foodstuffs be released to the people and distributed to the Twenty One Local Government Areas.

“Considering the hardship experienced by workers especially those at the lower cadre, I directed for third distribution of food items to all workers from Grade Levels 1-6.

“A Fourth Distribution was also directed through Local Government Areas, before the announcement of the Second Lockdown.

“I should emphasize that throughout this exercises, up to the fourth distribution, these items have been from our State Emergency stock.

“With the incessant conflicts and insecurity manifested in perennial communal clashes, Farmer/Herder conflicts and the activities of insurgents and banditry, the State is always managing one emergency situation or the other, hence cannot afford to minimally keep its Warehouses empty.

“The support of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) was flagged-off in August 2020 in the State.

“Since the Flag-off the supply of the items to the Warehouse have been slow.

“While some of the items such as Noodles, Sugar, Salt, e.t.c. have been delivered, rice which is the most critical of the items is yet to be delivered hence the delay in the release of the items.

“Even at that, plans have been concluded to commence the distribution of what is available on Monday the 26th October 2020 before the latest incidence occurred.”