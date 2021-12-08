From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Six governors in the South West have asked the Federal Government to allow Amotekun Corps, the security network for the zone, to bear sophisticated weapons.

This, the governors said, will make the security outfit to be more effective in tackling criminals that have been terrorising people with AK-47, and other lethal weapons.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State stated this in a goodwill message he delivered at the opening of the 2021 Law Week of Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan branch, with the theme: ‘Unity in diversity and sustainable security in Nigeria: Any Role for the Law?’ at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, yesterday.

“The South West governors have resolved to call upon the Federal Government to allow for the increased capacity so that there can be meaningful role being played by Amotekun in provision of security. The era of facing criminal bearing AK47 and X15 with sakabula (dane gun) and pump action is in modern time a ridiculous error.

“Therefore, Amotekun must be allowed to play the role that it can provide security because as of today, the presence of Amotekun in all area of Oyo State, has brought about improved security that is being enjoyed.”

Makinde, who was represented by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in the state, Oyelowo Oyewo, stated further: “With the recent experience in Oyo State, it has become necessary to call upon the Federal Government to recognise the need to upgrade the capacity of Amotekun in providing security.

“In Oyo State, Amotekun has become the first responder and this was demonstrated during the jailbreak in Oyo town, where Amotekun suffered loss of lives because there was a disparity between the firepower of the Amotekun and the criminals.”

Joe Gadzama, in his keynote address, advocated constitutional amendment with a view to allowing state police to be created, adding that no central police could effectively address security issues in a large country as Nigeria.

