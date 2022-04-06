By Bolaji Okunola

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has said South West needs a leader like the late Obafemi Awolowo to recover its lost glory.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2022 Eledumare Festival in Fagba, Lagos, he said the quality of service exhibited by the late sage in the 60s as premier of then Western region has remained an enduring model.

“Awolowo’s philosophy of service has truly raised the bar in public service, leaving a huge gap that seems difficult for the present crop of politicians in the South West to fill. In Nigeria’s history, the old Western region was reputed to be the leading region in national politics and development.

“Awolowo established the first television station in the entire continent of Africa, even before some European countries.

“The success stories recorded during those years were centred on regionalism, which allowed each region to develop and have considerable amount of autonomy to determine their governance, policies, economic growth and advancement. Awo’s government also created the needed synergy and model for national development.

“But today, the leaders, especially, politicians in the South West didn’t have the capacity to re-invent the glorious moments of the Western Region.

“They are either too powerful or too weak to be the selfless, servant-leader like the late Awolowo. Many of them are also detached from the people they serve or lead,” he said.

Adams, therefore, implored political office holders, including governors, traditional rulers and religious leaders to identify with the people at the grassroots.

He advised them to operate a model of leadership that is centred on the well being of the people and not for self-interest.