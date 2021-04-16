From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Southwest Zone, has faulted former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose over comments that the zonal congress of the party held in the region was fraught with irregularities.

Fayose, had while appearing on a programme in a Television Station in Lagos alleged that the Monday’s Zonal Congress held in Osogbo, Osun state, was rigged in favour of the group loyal to Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde.

Debunking Fayose’s claim in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, the party’s Zonal Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati, said the former governor’s conduct contradicted his earlier position that the election was not only transparent, but credible and acceptable to all participants.

Atofarati said with Fayose’s disposition towards the Congress that he doubted if the PDP leader had good intentions to see the opposition party bounce back to its previous winning streak in the region.

The PDP Publicist said: “I was not only surprised at the sudden change of Mr. Ayo Fayose during his interview with Seun Okinbaloye but, I was equally disappointed. Considering what Fayose said during the Congress that he will abide and accept whatever the outcome of the Congress, so it tells more about the person of the former governor.”

“As a matter of fact if there is anyone who should allege manipulation in the Congress it should be Arapaja group because I personally confronted Mr Fayose during the Congress when I could no longer withstand the conduct of the former governor as against the electoral laws.

“The Congress was supposed to be a secret ballot election, but Mr Ayo Fayose was seen moving around, telling people who to vote for. I went to meet him and advised that he allowed people to vote according to their conscience but instead, he told me to let him be.”

Atofarati appealed to Fayose not to allow himself to be used as a destabilizing factor by those he called elements of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said : “Democracy is not a private enterprise where anyone can assume proprietorship and dictates where and how things should be at all times. It is quite unfortunate that Fayose could allege the NWC of manipulation after he failed in several attempts to frustrate the Congress.”

Atofarati alleged that Fayose had prior to the Congress approached a Lagos Court that the Congress should not hold in Ibadan, after which the NWC and the Senator Bukola Saraki led Reconciliation committee appealed that the venue should be shifted to Osogbo.