From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has extolled the virtues of the party’s former National Secretary, Prof Abiodun Adewale Oladipo, describing him as a reference point in public service as well political and professional practice.

South-West Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, in a release on Friday, said the party in its goodwill message to Prof Oladipo on his 62nd birthday, described him as one of the shining stars in both academics and politics in Yorubaland.

The statement read; “The PDP in the South-West congratulates Prof Oladipo, on his attainment of 62 years on earth today, January 1, 2021.

“The attainment of this age is no doubt a confirmation of the

grace the Almighty God has bestowed on Prof Oladipo and a challenge for more service to our party and our country, Nigeria.

“No doubt, at 62, he has remained a reference point in public service as well political and professional practice. His footprints on the sands of the Centre for Energy Research and Development (CERD), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, where he is a Professor of Nuclear Chemistry will forever remain indelible.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to make the days of the erudite professor on earth fruitful. He will prevent evil from befalling him and his entire household.

“Happy Birthday Prof.”