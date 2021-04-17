From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Southwest zone, has commended the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, over his decision and that of the Eddy Olafeso Group to unite the aggrieved party men and women in the zone and for prevailing on Dr Eddy Olafeso and other candidates that contested in the just concluded PDP South West congress held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, from challenging the outcome of the congress in the court.

The party’s zonal Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati, made this disclosure in a press release yesterday. He praised the former Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, for his display of high level of maturity by yielding to calls and appeals from the stakeholders of the PDP and thereby sheathing his sword.

Atofarati said: “The outcome of the meeting held by the Fayose Group in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday was a good one and a right step towards ensuring unity and oneness of the party in the zone.”

He stated that the decision of the Fayose Group to join forces with the Governor Seyi Makinde and Taofeek Arapaja-led South West leadership was a welcome development that would further help rebuild the opposition party.

Atofarati also expressed the appreciation of the Arapaja-led South West executives of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the Fayose Group which had affirmed “that none of its candidates will go to court to challenge the outcome of the congress and maintained that the common enemy of the PDP and Nigerians is the APC,” stating that they would rather prefer to join hands and work together to rescue the people from the misgovernance of the APC instead of embarking on internal bickering over the zonal congress already held and concluded peacefully.