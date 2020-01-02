A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak, has said that towards 2023 general elections, people of the South West would have resolved all the misunderstandings among them and harmonize to clinch the presidential slot. He claimed: “There is no region all over the world that does not have crisis.

“APC has an effective crisis resolution mechanism to handle any situation. The party has waded through several crises successfully in the past. We are talking of acquisition of power; it is never served as food in the restaurant. People struggle and work to get what they need.

“We are aware of what you are saying and I can assure you that we have sufficient crisis management mechanisms that the leadership of the party will deploy at the appropriate time. What you consider as crisis may be our strength to get the things done at the end of the day.”

On his support for the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president in 2023, Razak, a member of the state Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), said, “it is because Tinubu is a wonderful leader. We have a lot of armchair critics who doesn’t see anything good in whatever Tinubu does.

“Mention any state that has stable governance and continuous development like Lagos. This is because Tinubu has been playing the role of a leader, such that after his tenure as governor, he laid a standard structure for the state to continue to grow and develop.

“He is a wonderful man that is naturally gifted in human capital development. Look at the political terrain in Nigeria today, you will hardly find the likes of Tinubu around. Those he worked hard to develop are now giving back to the country.

“Those who know what Tinubu means for Nigeria have continued to defend him, letting others understand that Tinubu is naturally gifted and he is impacting knowledge and ability on others.

“What Nigeria needs is the best material for the job and for the best material to succeed Buhari, Tinubu still stands shoulder tall than most of the people we are canvassing. With due regard and respect to our brother, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, he is a lawyer of fine reputation, but nobody would have known him in the political circle if Tinubu had not found and built him.

“What Nigerians often say is that leadership is the bane of our development, if we then found a good leader with all the quality to deliver, then, let’s put religion out of it. We need to talk of how we can have a country where there is peace, development and appropriate infrastructure.

“Tinubu is a tested person at the state level, in business circles and he is a man that has the capacity and rigour of running a country.

“That is my candidate and we are appealing to him to please come out and serve his country, and I am sure he will accept the offer.”