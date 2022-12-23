Swift Edge Academy said it has trained no fewer than 1500 women to acquire digital skills during its “Female In Tech” programme which held recently.

The Female in Tech event, it was learnt, was aimed at helping women develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the tech field.

According to the founder of Swift Edge Academy, Daniel Ugheghe, the women were taken through data analysis, web design, digital marketing, and UI/UX design.

Daniel Ugheghe noted that one of the highlights of the event was a panel discussion featuring some of the most successful and influential women in tech, adding that, “these leaders shared their experiences, insights, and advice with the audience, and it was truly inspiring to see so many talented and driven women in one place.

“As a man in tech, I know firsthand the challenges and biases that women in the industry can face. That’s why I was personally motivated to create this event and provide a platform for women to come together, learn from each other, and gain the skills and confidence they need to succeed.”

“As a tech leader, I am constantly striving to make a positive impact in the industry. That’s why I was thrilled to recently host an event specifically designed to empower and encourage women in tech.

“The “Female in Tech” event was a resounding success, with over 1500 women in attendance. We offered a range of sessions and workshops focused on helping women develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the tech field. These included workshops in data analysis, web design, digital marketing, and UI/UX design.”

He explained that another standout moment was a keynote speech by Abubakar Sophia who shared her journey as a woman in tech and the challenges she faced along the way. Her message of perseverance and determination resonated with the attendees and served as a powerful reminder of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

In addition to the panel discussions and keynote speeches, he noted, Swift Edge Academy also offered a range of hands-on workshops and training sessions. These sessions were designed to help attendees develop practical skills and knowledge in areas such as coding, data analysis, and Product design.

He said: “We were fortunate to have a number of talented instructors and mentors on hand to lead these sessions, and the feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. Many of the women who attended the event told us that they felt more confident and motivated to pursue careers in tech as a result of the training and support they received.

“One of the key goals of the “Female in Tech” event was to create a supportive and welcoming community for women in tech. To that end, we also organized networking events and social activities to help attendees connect with each other and build relationships. These events were a huge hit and we received numerous requests from attendees to make them a regular part of future events.

“Overall, the “Female in Tech” event was a fantastic opportunity for women in tech to come together, learn from each other, and gain the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the industry. I’m proud of the impact we made and I’m already looking forward to organizing another event in the near future.”

On what inspired him to become a tech leader, Daniel Ugheghe said: “ I’ve always been interested in technology and how it can be used to solve problems and make a positive impact in the world. I started my career as a software developer and quickly moved into leadership roles where I could help shape the direction of the companies I worked for.

“As I progressed in my career, I became more and more passionate about the potential of technology to change the world. I started to focus on developing innovative products and solutions that could make a real difference in people’s lives. So I founded a company called Swift Edge Solutions a Training, Human Capital Development, Knowledge Management, Coaching and Mentoring platform in Nigeria.

“Which is best known for deploying bespoke training sessions which cut across various fields of endeavours in Professional and Business Development.

“Along the way, I also became more and more committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. I believe that a diverse and inclusive industry is not only more fair and just, but also more innovative and successful. That’s why events like the “Female in Tech” event are so important to me.”