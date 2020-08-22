Centralised social media giants are making fortune from user data while invading user’s privacy with unsolicited advertisements.

But Swirge, a decentralised social platform, built on Blockchain Technology, is revolutionising the social media industry. It intends to reward users with cryptocurrency for socialising, and also to protect users’ privacy through the distributed ledger technology such that even the Swirge administrators can’t access users private information, private messages or having the power to kick out users from the platform.

The App embodies a decentralised financial platform that includes lending, cryptocurrency transactions, loaning and a fully decentralised banking activities powered by ethereum Blockchain with the use of smart contracts; it also provides retailers the opportunity to create their own online stores and have the options to accept both fiat and cryptocurrencies for purchases.

President and a co-founder of the agency, Keith Mali said: “Just as Bitcoin is giving financial freedom to people globally, Swirge is a decentralised ecosystem and a people-centred product that is built to redistribute wealth, protect users information and provide an even platform for universal use.”