With not less than 7,700 youths benefitting from the EdoJobs scheme in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki’s job creation initiatives are gaining international attention.

The Swiss government and the International Labour Organisation have called for insights into how the state government is engaging youths, productively, for economic growth.

This was contained in a letter addressed to Head, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who is scheduled to share the success story of the initiatives developed by the governor at an event tagged: ‘Future of work for African youth’, organised by the two bodies, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, February 7.

This comes on the heels of the state government’s intensified efforts to create not less than 200,000 jobs by 2020, as youths in the state undergo diverse trainings and retraining to enable them create jobs, become employable and compete favourably with their peers across the globe.

In the letter addressed to Dare, who is also the senior special assistant to the state governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation, organisers of the international conference said she will deliver a lecture, alongside the Chief Executive Officer of Youth Employment Service (YES) on “Large scale job creation in Nigeria and South Africa,” with focus on harnessing the potential of African youths.

Other speakers at the Future of work for African youth conference, will be drawn from the academia, private and public sectors across Africa.

In a chat with newsmen, in Benin, on the development, Dare said the event would present a unique opportunity to share the success story of governor Obaseki’s job creation initiatives, which have benefitted over 77,000 youths in the state.

She said the state government will use the conference to make a statement on its commitment towards actualising its vision for job creation and skills development for youths, the premium on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as well as operations of various clusters for technology, agriculture and production.

The governor’s aide said she would also “share how the state is identifying opportunities for youths residing in rural areas and urban centres to gain entrepreneurial skills and leverage on partnerships to achieve results.”