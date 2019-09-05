Society of Women in Taxation ( SWIT) Lagos chapter will be hosting its investiture on Dr. Mrs. Titilayo Fowokan, as its 3rd state chairperson on Saturday September 7, at the Chartered Institute of Taxation at Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Alausa, Ikeja, at 12 noon. Keynote speaker for the day’s event is Mr. Albert Folorunsho, who will be speaking on Global Tax Drive: Compliance for Foreign Direct Investment in Nigeria

Fowokan who is the group head strategic tax compliance at Dangote Industries Limited has over 23 years of experience on taxation matters, having worked in various companies, including, Oando, Price Waters, now known as PWC, Deloitte amongst others. She was instrumental in influencing most women , most especially, young graduates in chosing taxation as career. She is also involved in their training and training of workers in this sector.