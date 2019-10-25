Steve Agbota

Society of Women in Taxation (SWIT), Lagos chapter, is seeking the support of KPMG to encourage and bring more professional women into tax practice in the country.

SWIT also urged the leadership of KPMG to encourage women tax practitioners of the organisation to join members of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN) in moving Lagos SWIT forward.

Speaking during the visit of SWIT, Lagos Chapter to KPMG in Lagos, the Society’s 3rd State Chairperson, Dr. Titilayo Fowokan, said that there was no other time to solicit the support of KPMG family than now, considering that tax matters are top priority for both the government and citizens. Fowokan, who also doubles as the Chairman of 22nd Annual Tax Conference (ATC), said that going in with the KPMG women of substance to raise the flag of taxation among women in Lagos State and in Nigeria is a step in the right direction for SWIT, Lagos Chapter.

“In the history of SWIT Lagos chapter, KPMG has been a household name and partnered with us in the realization of our programmes. Besides, KPMG has contributed to the development of women in tax practice, who are ambassadors of the firm.

We believe that bringing the wealth of experience garnered by these women to support the agenda of the chapter executives will go a long way to make an impact that will last in the lives of fellow women in the chapter and enable us to achieve our goal for tax education and enlightenment for the upcoming generation and women community in Lagos state.”

During the mentoring session, Fowokan urged the KPMG women in tax practice to participate in the forthcoming ATC which comes up in Lagos by 2020.