World football governing body, FIFA has cleared the duo of Ademola Lookman and Ovie Ejaria to play for Nigeria following their application to switch allegiance from England.

The duo applied for a nationality switch in 2019 but due to the complex nature of players switching from England it took two years for the process to be completed. Same length of time as it took that of Ola Aina.

They both played for England at several youth levels but they will now be available for Nigeria in September when the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup begin.

“Yes, it’s done. Infact it was approved before the friendly games against Cameroon but the list was already out for the games. If both players do well next season they will play for Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers,” a source told owngoalnigeria.com.

Lookman impressed last season while on loan to Fulham from RB Leipzig despite the fact that they were relegated at the end of the season. Ejaria was one of the shining lights for Reading who were prime for a play off spot before suffering a dip towards the business end of the season.