Rita Okoye

Following the success of his ‘Switch with Tosin Bee’ concert, gospel minister, Adejumobi Oluwatosin aka Tosin Bee, has revealed that his best is yet to come.

Last Saturday, Tosin Bee, a gospel musician under the One Hallelujah Record label of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), thrilled music lovers at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Some of the notable gospel artistes that performed at the event included Sammie Okposo, Tim Godfrey, Chioma Jesus, Prospa, Efe Nathan, Beejay Sax, Big Bolaji and Laolu Gbenjo among others.

According to Tosin Bee, the concert was an experience he can’t forget in a hurry, saying, “God really surprised and surpassed my imagination. The turnout was amazing, the hall was filled up that people had to stand due to insufficient space.

“Switch with Tosin Bee is a platform created for people to come and drop the burdens on their minds and just give God praises; a lot of times our miracle is a praise away. So, it’s an avenue to switch from whatever you are going through, to praise.”