By Joanna Jaiyeola

Switzerland Consular General Mr Thomas Schneider has solicited for academic exchange programmes with the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The diplomat, who paid a courtesy to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, in his office at the Senate Building, discussed several areas of interest particularly academic exchange programmes between the university and universities in Switzerland.

Schneider said that the academic exchange programmes include science, technology, and innovation systems and will help to improve the relations between the two countries and further deepen the trade relations.

He disclosed that establishing strong partnerships with Africans could help in the struggle against climate change population growth and extreme poverty among other challenges.

Schneider told the VC that the deepening of trade relations between the two countries is the utmost priority of the embassy and that the institution being a strong one in the country would be willing to support the diversification of the Nigerian economy and renewal of trade relations.

‘Deepening of trade relations between the two countries is the utmost priority of the embassy. Nigeria is the largest economy on the continent of Africa and the most populous one, and the university, being a strong institution, would be willing to support the diversification of the Nigerian economy and the renewal of the two countries trade relations, especially through science, technology, and innovation systems and others,’ he said.

In response, Prof Ogundipe said that the university is concerned about its rating at the international level, and, in other to upgrade this socially, an entrepreneurship centre was established.

He said the centre has subsequently applied entrepreneurial principles and operations that would help solve societal problems in the country.

The VC restated the importance of staff and students exchange programs between the university and universities in Switzerland as he assured that both countries could achieve a lot working together.

