KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti has approved the dismissal of Mr Olola Olaleye Aduwo for sexually harassing a female student and two others for abandoning their duty posts.

Mr Aduwo, a lecturer 1 in the Department of Accounting was found culpable of sexually harassing a female student of his department.

According to a press statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Bide Olofinmuwagun, the university Governing Council, at its 135th meeting held on December 5 approved the recommendations of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee (Academic) that recommended his dismissal.

It would be recalled that Mr Aduwo was captured in a video that went viral few months ago for sexually harassing a female student.

The university thereafter instituted a preliminary investigation panel which forwarded its findings to the management. The findings were later considered by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee. The Committee considered the overwhelming evidences against Mr Aduwo and invited him to clear himself.

Mr Aduwo, however, admitted to the allegations and confirmed the authenticity of the report of the preliminary panels before which he appeared.

The Governing Council, at its meeting approved the recommendations of the Committee that Mr Aduwo be dismissed from the services of the university with effect from 7th October, 2019.

In a similar development, the Governing Council approved the dismissal of Mr Temitope Olusegun Cephas Faleye and Dr Adebanji Kayode Adegoke with effect from 7th June, 2019 and 11th July, 2019 respectively for abandoning their duty posts.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun maintained that the university would not condone any act of misconduct and that the university would continue to flush out the bad eggs in the system.