WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

A senior lecturer at Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, has been allegedly caught pants down while allegedly attempting to have carnal knowledge of one of his students.

The lecturer (name withheld by us) was seen nude in a 29-second video clip which has gone viral on social media.

It was gathered that man is a lecturer in the Department of Accounting of the institution.

Some female students of the varsity who were believed to have laid siege to the house of the female student were seen dragging the embattled lecturer out of a room.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the lady’s boyfriend and his friends were said to have informed the lady to play along with the lecturer when he asked for sex from her in exchange for marks.

An audible voice chat in the video goes thus: “This is a lecturer at EKSU. He wants to have sex with a student.”

The voice said a lot of unprintable words exposing the alleged sexual escapades of the lecturer. While making a mockery and torturing the lecturer, one of the boys was seen pressing a powered electronic device on his body.

The lecturer was seen screaming and begging the students for mercy but the pleas were rebuffed.

He was beaten black and blue by the students while he was trying to resist being pulled out from the room naked.

Meanwhile, the female student was the one who uploaded the video clip on her Whatsapp status, with a caption that says: “I am not sending oh, he wants to f**k fresh pussy.”

Some students of the institution who craved anonymity claimed the lecturer in the video was a popular person on campus.

They berated the level at which lecturers in the institution demand sex in exchange for marks, saying they intimidate students to have sex with them.

The students said there were several cases in the institution but most victims were not bold enough to expose the act.

When contacted for confirmation, the lecturer’s mobile line was switched off as the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, the institution’s Public Relation Officer, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun who confirmed the incident, added that the management would investigate the matter before necessary action would be taken.