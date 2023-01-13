Senegalese–French actor and comedian, Ahmed Sylla; Cameroonian actress and broadcaster, Sophy Aiida and South African model and presenter, Pearl Thusi have been named as hosts of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged: ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on Sunday January 15, 2023.

Sylla, of the A mes délires fame, is a leading actor and comedian in France and Senegal, with over a decade experience performing on global stages. In 2012, he achieved stardom in France with his eccentric solo pantomime and stand-up comedy performances. He has significant experience in film, having played in serials such as Alice Nevers, and blockbusters like Goal of the Dead.

Joining Sylla on the big stage is Aiida, a television personality, actress and presenter for over a decade. Her brilliance behind the microphones have taken her to great stages including the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the 2012 Nigeria Entertainment Awards, and others.

Aiida, who also hosted AFRIMA in 2017, has distinguished herself within the broadcasting and film industry across Africa. Her exploits hosting a talk show dubbed, Life Talk, on the Canal+ channel, as well as the Cameroon Top Model reality show on Canal 2, have demonstrated her prowess as a golden voice chaperoning black entertainment programmes.

Climaxing the trio is the South African screen goddess, Pearl Thusi of Netflix’s Queen Sono fame. She brings on board her experience hosting several MTV shows including Lip Sync Battle Africa, Behind The Story, among others.

Commenting, AFRIMA’s Regional Manager for Northern Africa, Janatte Haddadi, said the trio are a blend of wits, charisma and humour to help boost the experience of the awards ceremony.

She added, “These are fantastic choices! They have a maturity that is needed for a global event like this, and they also have the humour, wits, and charisma needed to cater to all age brackets. The Teranga Edition is special, and it is why we have decided to specially curate the comperes to keep the magic alive at the show.”