Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre in Bayelsa state has commended members of the party for peaceful senatorial primaries to elect candidates of the party for the vacant Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central senatorial elections slated for October 31.

Sylva a former governor of the state while congratulating Rt Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi and Chief Abel Ebifemowei, candidates for Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central respectively expressed confidence that for getting the mandate of the delegates they are poised to win the elections.

He also commended other aspirants for their show of sportsmanship noting that the party is on course to give Bayelsans good representation in the National Assembly.

“I am touched by the positive spirit other aspirants showed. The yearning for progress, the patriotism, the loyalty and love for party is a clear testament of their quality.

“They are a pointer that we, as a party, as a people are on course because we are made up of remarkable men and women’

“But today truly belongs to our great party faithful and our long roll of spirited change agents. They are what stand between our state and those who constantly attempt to rip it of every bit of decency. I congratulate them’

“We have given Bayelsans a clear choice and just like in the last round of elections, Bayelsans will stand with us against their oppressors. The glory will come back to this land”

In a related development, Ebebi and Ebifemowei have commended Sylva for providing effective leadership for the APC in the state which would ensure victory for the party in the elections.

Also other aspirants in Bayelsa West, Captain Matthew Karimo and Kemelayefa Omonibeke and Amb Goodknows Boladei Igali, Festus Daumebi, Timipa Orunimighe and Henry Ofongo all of Bayelsa Central have called on their supporters to join the campaign train of the candidates to ensure victory for the party on October 31.