Femi Folaranmi

The Minister of State for Petroleum and leader of APC in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the ongoing governorship election in Bayelsa State would be better than the last governorship election in the state.

Chief Sylva stated this while casting his vote at Dukuraku polling unit 04, ward 04, at about 12:40 pm, in his country home, Okpoama, in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Sylva in an interview said pockets of skirmishes in some parts of the state cannot have any impact on the general peaceful conduct in many parts of the state.

“I have voted and it is a peaceful election in Ward 4 Okpoama. As you can see, I have been confined to my Ward and election has been smooth so far. I heard that there are few skirmishes here and there in Sagbama and Ekeremor. I have not heard of any other problem here in Bayelsa State.

“As for the INEC, they have been progressively improving and every, year the processes are improved and I think we have a better outing for INEC this time. And I believe that this election will be better than the last one. I have always been confident, I have said it many times that the APC is the preferred party in Bayelsa. I am sure that we will win.”