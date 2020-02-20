Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State Petroluem and former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva has counted himself out of those sponsoring protests at the residence of Justice Mary Odili over the February 13 Supreme Court judgment which voided the election of Chief David Lyon of the All Progressive Congress(APC) as the governor-elect.

Sylva in a statement he personally signed in reaction to allegations of being behind the protests at the Odili residence in Abuja levelled against him by Governor Nyesom Wike said he holds the Odilis in high esteem and can never be involved in any form of protest against the family.

“There is no truth in that strange claim. Governor Wike should know in what high esteem I hold Governor Peter and Justice (Mrs) Odili whom I have known and worked with long before Governor Wike came into the picture. It will not occur to me to malign the person and image of people I hold up as role models”

Sylva who noted that there are desperate plans to incense the Supreme Court over fears that the leadership of the APC would approach the apex court to seek redress and justice cautioned against those drawing hasty conclusions on the issue without waiting for the Court.

According to him as a man of peace he has had several encounters with the Supreme Court without protesting its judgment.

“I have been so numbed by the events of February 13th that I could not even contemplate any other course of action than to approach the Supreme Court again. I am a man of peace and would not support any action that can cause a breach of the peace.I have had several encounters with the Supreme Court of Nigeria since 2012. I have never, at any time, attempted to protest their judgment. You know how difficult it is for an old dog to learn new tricks. Why will I now?”

Sylva tasked Governor Wike to protect the Odilis and all Rivers people noting that he is not bothered about threats to him because “ultimately it is God that secures not man or even a Governor.”