From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva has asked Ijaw youths to emulate the qualities of the Head of Reintegration, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Alfred Kemepado.

Sylva, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru, to celebrate Kemepado’s 41st birthday, said the youth leader had set a standard for youths in the region.

‘Sylva believes Alfred Kemepado has distinguished himself and set a standard for youths in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria with his work ethics, vibrancy and innovation,’ the statement read.

The minister wished Kemepado ‘more grace, vigour and purpose to continue and live up to the spectacular trajectory before him.’

Kemepado was a former Secretary-General, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, a former Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State and until his present position the Special Adviser on Special Duties to Dikio.