Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to youth empowerment.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to the minister, Mr Julius Bokoru, on Wednesday said Sylva gave the assurance when he received David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

The minister and Adeleke, the award winning musician discussed art, politics, youth empowerment and harmonisation of the various age grades in the country.

Sylva said: “your generation is a smart one but it must proffer solutions too. If we all blame ourselves then we are farther and farther from any real solution.

“We must all harmonise, brainstorm and come up with creative ideas to improve life in our country.’’

The minister assured the musician that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration “is on a fair and right trajectory in addressing concerns raised by the #EndSars protesters’’, in response to Davido’s concern.

Earlier, Davido commended the minister for his signature gas initiative, especially the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Autogas schemes designed to lessen dependence on petrol.

The musician observed that petrol was a costlier, heavier and less eco-friendly compared to gas.

The minister and Adeleke also discussed the possibilities of building platforms for youth development and talent discovery. (NAN)