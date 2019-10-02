Uche Usim, Abuja

Efforts by the Federal Government to engender lasting peace and security in the nation’s oil producing host communities and the entire Niger Delta region was further strengthened at the weekend as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, visited some host communities and facilities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 in Kula Kingdom of Asari-Toru Local Government of Rivers State.

The two officers used the occasion to assure the communities of various developmental projects coming their way.

A release by NNPC acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Samson Makoji, said the visit was in furtherance of the peace deal brokered by the Kyari, under the supervision of the Minister, concerning the disputed mining lease between NNPC’s Joint Venture partner, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Belema Oil, in Abuja fortnight ago.

In their separate addresses at the occasion, the duo assured indigenes and traditional rulers in the communities that the Federal Government was keen on attracting investments to the area and creating jobs for the teeming youths.

Sylva told members of the host communities that, for investments to thrive in the area, there is the need for the people to live in peace and harmony with oil companies as well as cooperate with one another.

“We need unity in our land today. We have fought to this point and the Federal Government has started looking our way. It is time for us to change strategy and ensure that we bring the benefits of investments to our various communities. If we don’t make our communities peaceful, investments cannot come. The investors are ready to come here. But, unfortunately, in some cases, there is no peace,” Sylva noted.

He observed that it was the responsibility of the locals to work with the Federal Government to bring peace to the communities so that investors can come and create jobs for the youths in the area.

Speaking during the visit, Kyari said the NNPC had the mandate of the President to work with various stakeholders towards bringing lasting peace to the oil producing host communities and, by extension, the entire Niger Delta region.

“Our immediate priority is the restoration of peace to the host communities and not just to restore production. This is because once peace comes, oil production (which is about 35,000 barrels per day here) will ultimately return,” Kyari stated.

The NNPC chief said, following two years of dispute around OML 25 which led to the shutdown of the Belema Flow Station and loss of about 35,000 barrels of oil per day, NNPC had no option but to engage the communities towards ensuring lasting peace and restoring production.

“What we have done today is to ensure that normal life returns to this community so that after two years of dispute, we would have found a lasting solution which would enable people to go back to their work. Jobs will be created and the social services, that ought to come with these activities, will be restored,” Kyari added.