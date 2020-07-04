Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, over the weekend met with the caucus of the Bayelsa State House of Representatives members in Abuja.

The meeting, the first of its kind since Sylva assumed office as minister and the first major bipartisan gathering, had the five green chamber members of the state in attendance.

Those in attendance include Hon Israel Sunny-Goli (Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency), Hon Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency) Hon Steve Sinikiem Azaiki (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal constituency) Hon Fred Obua (Ogbia Federal Constituency) and Hon Preye Influence Oseke (Southern Ijaw Federal constituency)

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the delegation, Hon Agbedi, expressed the group’s willingness in working with the minister in all areas of development. He also hailed Sylva’s strides to existing structures, especially the most recent Hospital brought to the state by the Minister at the backdrop of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Julius Bokuro, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, quoted Sylva as commending the federal lawmakers for attending the meeting.

According to him, the minister spoke of a fair, stable relationship with Governor Douye Diri and vowed to always make sure Bayelsa state gets all she is due from the Federal government.

‘Bayelsa needs a plan…and I’m happy to announce that I’ve gotten approval for a depot in Bayelsa state. Also, a museum for Oil and Gas’ Sylva said amidst other efforts at developing the state in the works,’ Sylva said.