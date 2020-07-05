Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, over the weekend met with the caucus of the Bayelsa State House of Representatives members in Abuja.

The meeting which was the first of its kind since Sylva assumed office as Minister and the first major bipartisan gathering had the five Green Chamber members of the state in attendance.

Those in attendance were Hon Israel Sunny-Goli (Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency), Hon Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency), Hon Steve Sinikiem Azaiki (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal constituency), Hon Fred Obua (Ogbia Federal Constituency) and Hon Preye Influence Oseke (Southern Ijaw Federal constituency).

In his opening remarks, chairman of the delegation, Hon Agbedi expressed the group’s willingness to work with the Minister in all areas of development. He also hailed Sylva’s strides to existing structures, especially the most recent hospital brought to the state by the minister on the heels of COVID-19 epidemic.