From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has received into the fold of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State a former Commissioner for Youth Development in the State, Mr Udengs Eradiri.

Eradiri a former national president of the Ijaw Youth Council and currently the Special Adviser on Youth to the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) returned to the party with his supporters.

Sylva while receiving Eradiri at the State Party Secretariat, described his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC as a positive sign of better and stronger things to come in the state during future elections.

Chief Timipre Sylva, after handing him a symbolic broom of the APC, urged him to participate in the ongoing party membership revalidation/registration exercise in the state.

‘Udengs is somebody I have confidence in. I see him decamping to the APC with half a million Bayelsa youths behind him. At this point in time, the party needs him now than ever,’ he said.

Udengs Eradiri, in his chat with newsmen, said his decision to dump the PDP for the APC was based on his recent appointment in the NDDC.

‘I have always been a member of the PDP and in recent times I have not had it good at my party. Now that the national government has called me for national service, I can’t continue to remain in one party while working for another party. So it is only proper to render effective service I must abandon my personal interest for the national interest,’ he stated.