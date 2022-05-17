From Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, yesterday, resumed at his office in Abuja after buried his presidential ambition.

It was, however, gathered that he has officially perished the idea of running for president as he joined some of his colleagues to attend a valedictory service organised by the presidency, at the State House, Abuja last week.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Similarly, Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, also dropped her senatorial ambition in the 2023 elections.

A source told Daily Sun that Sylva dumped his presidential ambition and “opted to remain as a minister since he never resigned and has enormous tasks ahead.”

“So, as I speak to you, Sylva is on his seat at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation towers in Abuja,” he said.

The Northern Solidarity Group had on May 9, presented the APC’s expression of interest and nomination forms to the minister to enable him contest the party’s 2023 presidential primary.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Tallen, in a statement in Abuja, said her decision was to enable her focus on the foundation laid towards the advancement and realisation of gender equality in leadership positions in the country.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“With profound gratitude and great humility, I have decided to voluntarily step down from the senatorial race sequel to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians, who see the need for a strong voice for women at the Senate having consulted widely with my family, well-wishers and supporters conscious of the role I play for women in Nigeria today.

“So, to all Nigerian women and young girls who have raised concerns as to what next, be rest assured that I, Tallen, have not submitted any resignation letter. And therefore, it is my decision not to go ahead with this request but carry on as the Minister of Women Affairs,”she said.

According to her, President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the advancement of women, necessitated the need for her to continue as the minister, which will help in addressing challenges affecting women and children.

However, former managing director, Nigeria Security, Printing and Minting (NSPM), Abbas Umar Masanawa, who is one of the governorship aspirant of Katsina State, yesterday, said he has complied with presidential directive and resigned.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja, when asked if he has adhered to the directives, he said: “Absolutely, I have abided completely with the presidential directive. And I’ve resigned my appointment as the managing director and chief executive of NSPM. I sent in my resignation through the chairman of the board, who also happens to be the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”