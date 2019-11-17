Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State (Petroluem) Chief Timipre Sylva has delivered his Brass Local Government Area to the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, David Lyon.

The APC polled 23,831 votes, while the PDP polled 10,410 votes in the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The 13 Polling Units in the ward of the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Abraham Ngbobere, in Sangana with a total number of 7,596 voters, was cancelled due to overvoting. PU 008 with 427 voters was also cancelled due to swapping of results.

The APC also won Nembe Local Government Area, the home local government of incumbent Deputy Governor Gboribiogha John Jonah. The party won 83,041 to defeat the PDP candidate, who polled 874 votes.

Jonah, who contested and lost the PDP governorship primary election has been sick and was not able to attend any of the campaigns rallies of the PDP. His brother, Gabriel Jonah, aggrieved over the outcome of the governorship primary election, defected to the APC ahead of the election.

An attempt by the PDP to campaign in Nembe few days to the election was aborted as several people were shot dead by suspected political thugs.

The PDP governorship agent, Dr Osusu Osusu, however rejected the results announced for Nembe, noting that in wards 7,8, 9 and 10 there was no election as materials were hijacked and diverted.

The APC agent, Dr Dennis Otiotio, however dismissed his claims, noting that an INEC National Commissioner and top commanders of security agencies were in Nembe and witnessed how peaceful voting.