A mammoth crowd of kinsmen of the Minister of State for Petroleum and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, defied the downpour and jubilantly received the campaign trail of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

The three rallies held at Sylva’s home town, Okpoama, Akassa and at the Brass council headquarters, Twon-Brass, witnessed jubilant crowd dancing to receive Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, Abraham Ngobere, the campaign Director-General, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei as well as the state PDP chairman, Moses Cleopas, among other prominent leaders from the party and the area.

Spokesman of the Akassa Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness, Moses Theophilus, Kenibara VII, Amadabo of Moko-Ama, Sangana, appealed to Senator Diri to as a matter of urgency tackle the perennial flooding and erosion in the area when elected into office.

He also presented the community’s other requests to include construction of a mini-stadium, police station, renovation of schools, upgrading of traditional stools, return of NDDC contractors to site as well as boosting the tourism potential of the area in order to raise the internally generated revenue of the state.

In his remarks, Senator Diri charged supporters of the party to shun all forms of inducement by the APC, saying the chances of the PDP rest in their hands.

Diri who recalled how the area was volatile during the 2019 general election, commended their doggedness and steadfastness to remain loyal to the PDP in the face of threats, intimidation and harassment by the APC leaders and members in the area.