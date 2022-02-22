By Lukman Olabiyi

A medical doctor with Dowen College, Dr. Mojisola Bisiriyu, on Tuesday, narrated her encounter with the late Sylvester Oromoni jnr before a Coroner’s inquest.

Dr. Bisiriyu in her testimony stated that she only treated the decease for hip pain and not leg injury.

She held that the deceased did not have any leg injury when she saw him. She explained that leg injury is quite different from leg pain because he does not have any visible injury.

The medical doctor who stated that she has worked with Dowen College for over five years made this revelation in the ongoing inquest into the controversial death of a 12-year-old student of the Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr while being cross-examined by Mr. Femi Falana, SAN.

Bisiriyu said: “As the school Doctor, my duty is to take care of students in the school and for whatever we see that demands attention, we usually call the parent.

I saw the deceased on November 22, 2021, he came in with pain on his right side and that was what I saw him for. He came him with a limp and no other complaints.

“I spoke with the deceased’s mother, Mrs Oromoni to come pick her son for further treatment and they came the next day. I didn’t refer him to our partner hospital in Lekki because his case was not considered an emergency.”

While answering questions from Mr Izuchukwu Ohadinma, the doctor further said she was surprised that the deceased parent didn’t take him to any hospital after they took him away from the school. She maintained that she did not referred the deceased to the hospital because he was not in any critical condition at the time he visited the sick bay.

Earlier, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Bamidele Olusegun while being cross-examined by the counsel representing Dowen Colleges, Mr Anthony Kpokpo confirmed to the coroner court that he found nothing in his investigation as regarding to the murder case of the deceased against the students that were accused to have assaulted him.

He added that part of his report stated that although the three house masters are negligent, passive when cases of inadequate behavior are reported to them yet the same report also stated in another paragraph that he found nothing in his investigation as regarding to the murder case of the deceased against the house masters.

CSP Olusegun also told the court that the suspected students were in custody for fourteen days but he only visited them once. He also said that none of them confirmed to him during the interrogation that the deceased was beaten or bullied on November 21, 2021.

While answering questions from the presiding Magistrate, Mr. Mikhail Kadiri on whether he conducted a thorough investigation, the witness answered in the affirmative.

He added that when he visited the deceased room at Dowen College, he recalled that it had seven occupants but he could however not interview all the students because the school was closed.

“I was able to speak to only four out of the seven students in the room, other students could not be interview because their parents said they were too traumatized by the incident to speak.”