By Lukman Olabiyi

The father of late Sylvester Oromoni Junior has told a Lagos Coroner Court that the deceased was treated at home and not hospital.

The deceased’s father revealed this while testifying as witness in Coroner Inquest set up by the Lagos State Government to unravel the misery behind the death of Sylvester Oromoni Junior.

The 11 year-old late Oromoni Junior, was a student of Dowen College in Lagos State before his demise.

In his cross examination by counsel representing one of the student accused of maltreating the deceased , Mr. Godwin Omoaka, said the witness told coroner court that his son was treated at home after the family doctor told him that there was no private ward.

“He was taken to hospital and the doctor said there was no private ward and he was taken back to the house. Later he was taken to St Leo Diagnosis for x-ray and scan.

He was asked if he will be surprised that there was no evidence of beaten on the deceased?

Mr Oromoni Senior responded that he will not be surprised, he noted that it depends on when the beaten occured. He said the beaten was not occured on November 21,2021. He further told court that one of the student stated that he got injured on November 14, 2021.

He however confirmed to the court that he granted interviews to various media houses.

Mr Omoaka prayed the court to orde, watching of the four clips of video interview.

The counsel representing Dowen College, Mr. Anthony Kpokpo told court that the video are already before the court. Even though the coroner is not bound by the rules of evidence, A exiner is not bound to frontload the document to contradict the witness. By the basic rules of fairness, Coroner is not bound to the basic

It is proper that the video be accepted especially, when it will throw light in the darkness. To unveil the fact as they are and not contrived to be.

Mr. Andrew Efole, the Oromoni family lawyer responded that, ” submission of Mr Kpokpo was not

whether the video should be admitted or not.

He clarified that the issue was to playing the video and served them the clips. We are not saying the video should not be played.

The state government’s counsel, Mr Akin George had earlier told the court that the video of the interview be played to throw light on the ongoing inquest.

However, Oromoni father further told court that from the clinic, after the boy passed on, he called the people that want to go and burry the boy to bring him back.

” How corpse was brought back home. He was brought to the font of my gate and the police came, they took some photograph of the deceased and video the body..”

When he was asked that the family doctor has told court that he did not found any evidence blunt force trauma on the deceased.

The witness responded that he will be surprised, added that he will also be surprised that Doctor Aghogho said the deceased died from injection of toxic substance.

He also said that he did not call anybody to massage the leg but to examine it.

The coroner Magistrate therefore adjourned further hearing to February 15, 2022