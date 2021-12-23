By Christopher Oji

Worried by the controversial circumstances surrounding the death of one of its students, late Miss Keren Akpagher, in June, 2021, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Premiere Academy, Abuja, has called on the Police to make public the autopsy result in their possession.

Rising from a joint meeting with the school’s Management, the Association said it had closely followed the clash of passions and positions in the public space with regards to the unfortunate death of Keren.

According to the Association’s chairman, Barrister Uche Anyanwu, the matter of the unfortunate death of Miss Keren Akagher in a clinic in Abuja last June is heart-rending, and that the Association continues to pray for divine comfort, and justice for the bereaved family.

The PTA stated that it had closely monitored developments and is convinced that the circumstances leading to the student’s medical emergency while at home with her mother should also be looked into.

The Association said it resolved that as responsible parents, it could no longer fold its arms and watch agenda-driven people destroy the hard earned credibility and reputation of their children’s school.

It noted that the Association found it disturbing that this uncommon tragedy that binds the family, the Association and the school together may have been hijacked by some external, agenda-driven, public hate and hostile campaigners who now spread discontent and misinformation in the public space.

The PTA maintained that the Federal Capital Territory Police which had investigated the matter to the point of obtaining an autopsy owed members of the public the duty to publish its finding.

It noted that for as long as the Police continued to delay the release of its investigation report, so would mischief makers continue to take advantage of the vacuum to create hate and disharmony in the public space.

The parents of the deceased had alleged that the girl was raped in the School and condom was found in her private part, but in a Swift reactions, the school authority had released a CCTV footage on how the girl left the school while exchanging pleasantries with her colleagues and that the girl did not die in the school but few days that she left the school in the hospital where her parents took her to.

According to the school, the little girl was suffering from accute diabetes and was on daily insulin treatment :” When she fell sick, she was rushed to the hospital and the mother was contacted. Her mother took her home and she died two days later in the hospital . We were shocked many days later when an None-Governmental- Organization in company with her mother started bringing up thr story of rape. There was no way the girl would have been raped as we have CCTV cameras all over thr school and while the girl was leaving the school,she was greeting her colleagues who were wishing her a safe journey. How could a girl that was raped to the extent that condom was found in her was happy exchanging pleasantries with her colleagues?.