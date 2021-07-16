By Job Osazuwa

While family, friends and colleagues of Pastor Sylvia Esajere are weeping, following her death, heaven is agog. The angels are singing and dancing because a saint sojourning in this sinful world is back to where she rightly belongs. As Henry David Thoreaue would say, she has lived her life, done her work, and taken her hat.

Indeed, Sylvia’s life is like a song worth singing. Show me a good woman and I will show you Sylvia. Show me a woman whose beauty is more than skin-deep and I will show you Sylvia, who was like a rose whose sweet fragrance serenaded the nose. Show me someone who sowed the seeds of compassion and I will show you Sylvia, in whom many were well pleased.

On May 7, her candle of love and warmth, as attested to by many family members and acquaintances, stopped burning. Even as she has breathed her last, many people are yet to come to terms with the reality that the woman who emptied herself for humanity was actually gone to be with the saints triumphant.

Since her demise, eulogies have continued to pour in for the woman who distinguished herself in many spheres of life. Glowing tributes have since flooded every space, including the social media, where testimonies of the virtuous woman are being shared.

Certainly, Sylvia would be missed, but beautiful memories of her will be forever cherished by all who came her way. As a wife, mother, pastor and career woman, she proved that the number of years one lives on earth is of little significance compared to how one positively impacts his or her space. Like a candle in the wind, she went off unexpectedly, prematurely, but she illuminated her space while she was here.

Pastor Sylvia, wife of former politics editor of The Guardian, Mr. Akpo Esajere, died in the early hours of that fateful Friday. According to her family, Sylvia, who served as a pastor and choir leader at Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church, Palmgrove, Lagos, succumbed to cancer, which she fought for six years. She was sales and distribution manager of The Sun newspapers.

In words and deeds, she was a staunch believer and a passionate servant of Jesus Christ, whose Christian life was a mirror and inspiration to many people. She was a generous giver, whose philanthropic disposition had no discrimination.

Since Sylvia left, her husband’s life has turned from techni-colour to black and white. Devastated by his loss, he said: “All I can say is I will miss her greatly as long as I am alive. She stood firmly by me as my pillar of strength. She was generous, loving and caring. I am grateful to have shared the best part of my life with her. Her teeming admirers are celebrating her passion for Christ. It is a legacy worthy of emulation.”

Speaking on Sylvia’s death, the managing director/editor-in-chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, said the news was shocking and devastating, adding that it was a personal loss to him.

Ukeh explained that Sylva was like a sister who was always reliable and trusted.

He said: “I am pained by her death and have not recovered from the shock. It is a personal loss. She was like a sister to me. We worked together in different newspapers before coming to The Sun. I know her husband, elder brother, cousins and many others. Her uncle, Dr. Stanley Macebuh, was our rallying point.

“We at The Sun will miss her dearly. We extend our condolences to her husband and family, while praying that God’s abundant grace will be for them at this time of grief.”

Describing Sylva’s personality, Ukeh called her a “woman of faith, who faced obstacles without fear.”

“Sylva was positive in her attitude, upright in her character, charming in her disposition and accommodating in her personality. She gave a good account of herself and, like Apostle Paul, could have confidently said: ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith’ (2 Timothy 4:7).”

Like torrents of rain, staff of The Sun from different parts of Nigeria, who spoke with Daily Sun, shared their beautiful moments while they worked with Sylvia. Some of her co-workers described her as a boss and motivator who didn’t use her exalted position to intimidate her subordinates.

The general manager (operations), Mr. Damola Olajumoke, described Sylvia as a colleague and friend whose death battered his heart, saying it was difficult for him to use the past tense for the woman.

He said: “I am still shaking. The news of her demise came to me as a rude shock, but I take solace in the belief that to God Almighty we all belong and to Him we shall return. She stood apart as someone very special. She was committed and passionate about moving the sales and distribution department of The Sun forward. She was a determined, visionary, goal-oriented and caring person who loved life and all that it owned. She exuded humility, kindness, gentleness, generosity, respect, humanity and charity with great insight.

“In addition to her devotion to work, she always found time for her colleagues, friends and family. Having worked with her for some years, I learned a great deal about her love for her family. They were never far from her thoughts. It was a privilege for me to have been a part of her life. Although her lifetime was short, it was a life well lived.”

Also extolling her legacy, the senior accountant of The Sun, Mr. Denis Ogieriakhi, said Esajere was committed and dedicated. According to him, there was never a time she was ever found wanting with anything that had to do with financial accountability.

The accountant said his interactions and relationship with the deceased along the line of duty were always smooth, devoid of any rancour.

“She lived a good life that is being admired by all. She loved her job and it was all written over her. I believe that she ran a good race and finished well. I pray that God should give her family and colleagues the fortitude to bear the loss,” Ogieriakhi said.

For Mr. Azu Eme Agba, of the accounts department, the woman was a committed member of The Sun family, who maintained a cordial relationship with everyone that came her way.

He said Sylvia always fought for the welfare of her subordinates so that the job could be moved forward, for the benefit of all parties involved.

Agba said: “She was good to me personally. We related closely and she was up and doing with her job. Most times that I transacted one or two official businesses with her, she delivered without compromise. On many occasions that I needed funds from her, she would immediately mobilise her people on the field and they would all deliver accordingly.

“I remember her for her kindness and hard work. She was not the type that pretended over anything. I don’t have anything to regret having worked with her for years.”

Recalling the few occasions that their paths crossed, head of the special duties desk, Mr. Peter Bakare, said: “I think, on those occasions I met her, while processing daily copies for special duties, she was calm and receptive.

“My condolences once again go to her immediate and The Sun family. May her soul rest in peace.”

On his part, the Enugu sales executive, Ogbonna Prince Ndubueze, said: “She was a nice person and leader who knew how to carry everybody along while we discharged our duties. It is still difficult for me to believe that she is dead.

“She was our boss but she never made work or life difficult for us. You can’t be sad while working with her. She was the type who treated everybody equally without discrimination.”

The South-East sales coordinator, Mr. Ambrose Onwu, based in Owerri, Imo State, said of Sylva: “She impacted so many of us in positive ways. She was like a sister to me. She took us as her brothers and sisters. She was our boss but she chose not to be one.

“I don’t think any of us was queried by her, yet her approach to work still made all of us to comply with virtually all her directives. She allowed us to contribute whenever a decision was being taken. She always allowed us to air our views in moving the company forward. We operated freely, yet without breaking the rules laid down by the company.”

Sylva’s subordinate in the Lagos office, Mr. Stanley Obodo, said that the woman was hardworking and caring.

“She was always there for me, like a mother. She was always encouraging me on the job and other issues outside the official assignment. Having worked with her for nine years, I can say that her death is a great loss to me and everyone,” he said.

Another staff, Mrs. Melody Favours, is also pained that her loving boss has gone forever.

She said: “She was my mother at the office. She was my friend and mentor. I’m really missing her because she was so good to me in the last 10 years that I worked with her. All those years, I didn’t receive a single query from her. I will always remember her for her humility and sacrifice to humanity.”

Also paying tributes, Elder Harrison Uduma of the sales and distribution department, who spoke from Aba, Abia State, said: “She would always show you the right path to follow without minding whose ox was gored. Above all, she kept preaching the essence of teamwork to us. She never failed to remind everyone of the need to love one another.

“When I was coordinating sales in South-East and South-South, she was always there for me, spurring me to put in my best. There can’t be another Madam Esajere. May her soul continue to rest well.”

Sylva Esajere is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters.THe programme of events for her funeral includes, night of tributes today at Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church, 1, Bakare Avenue, Palmgrove, Lagos; service of songs, Wednesday, July 21, by 2pm, at her residence, 9, Olu Street, off Ola Street, Mobil Bus Stop, through Ajayi Road, Oke Ira, Ogba, Lagos; farewell service, Friday 23, July, at 10am at Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church. Her remains would be laid to rest on July 23, in Lagos.

