As notable people all around the world join in the marking of the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration, Nigerian entrepreneur, Sylvia Nduka, has a message for women.

The 28-year-old, who is the founder of Seed Foundation, shared her wishes to other women in her recent post on Instagram Story.

Sylvia Nduka said in the post that the world has really come a long way in recognising the struggles of women, but more still needs to be done.

“I am grateful for how far we have come in this struggle for gender equality,” she said in the post.

“There’s no limit to what we can be, and it’s good that the whole world knows that now. What a time to be alive!”