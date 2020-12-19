As we approach the New Year, Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu has vowed to jettison her worldly ways and move closer to God.

in fact, one of her resolutions is to forsake any form of sexual activities until she gets married. In an encounter with Inside Nollywood, the role interpreter gushed: “I have sealed my stand with God. No more compromising what I feel for God over money and wants. All these years without God has been fruitless, that’s why I’m promising myself that I won’t have sex again until marriage. I pray that my new stand with God will redirect back all I have lost to the devil.”

The Anambra State-born screen diva and lover of premarital sex says further: “I love sex so much and used to engaged in premarital sex, but that was my mindset when I was in the world. God knows what is right for me; he can’t give what will cost me my joy. When I was deep with things of God, there was no year that I didn’t get job adverts here and there. But I misused the grace, I lived a life that is not mine and there is nothing fruitful I can tag to it. I have not been in a relationship with a single guy for years due to what I have experienced. It’s time to make it right with my creator. Life is very short; nobody knows what tomorrow will unravel. When the time is right, God will bless me with a perfect suitor; He knows what’s right for me.”