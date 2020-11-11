Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following the death of the former civilian Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, in the early hours of Wednesday, a large number of sympathisers began to troop to his residence as early as 8 am. Musa died at 85

His residence at number 25 Aliyu Turaki road in Ungwan Rimi area of Kaduna metropolis was a Mecca of sorts.

Balarabe Musa was the National Chairman of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), and later Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), but relinquished the two positions due to failing health in the last few years.

Among the early sympathisers to Musa’s residence were the former Senator, Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani and some members of the PRP.

A family source said the former governor will be buried by 4 pm after funeral prayer at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Ungwan Sarkin of the Kaduna city.

Balarabe Musa’s political history indicated that he was a left-wing Nigerian politician who was elected Governor of Kaduna State, during the Second Republic.

He office from October 1979 until he was impeached on June 23, 1981.

Musa was the leader of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), a coalition of opposition parties during the Fourth Republic.