From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Nigerians Advocates for Peace (NAP), a Non-govenmental Organisation, has advised the service chiefs to work together as the surest way in tackling banditry in the country.

The group, however, appealed to Nigerians to exercise patients with the security heads in the fight against insecurity.

NAP Convener, Dotun Akindele, in a statement, yesterday, lauded the Chief of Air Staff, lsiaka Oladayo Amao for championing the war against banditry and for organising the 57th anniversary of the Force.

On Friday, NAF had disclosed that the theme for the 57th Anniversary celebration is “Enhancing Nigerian Airforce Airpower Capabilities For Effective Joint Operations in Response to Contemporary National Security Challenges.”

Akindele said the NAF boss had shown determination and collaboration in a bid to ending security challenges in the country.

“The Nigerian Advocates for Peace (NAP) once again hail the Nigerian Airforce under the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao for organising the 57th Anniversary celebration, with focus on collaboration with other services to achieve maximum results.

“We note that the CAS during his maiden tour of Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi disclosed that the service chiefs have agreed to subordinate themselves to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) under the able leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor.

“We quote the CAS, ‘When we say we are members of the AFN, we mean the 3 Services represent a single entity. When we accept the fact that we the members of the AFN constitute a united entity, the need for rivalry will not arise’.

“Without doubt, collaboration is one of the very key ingredients needed to achieve victory over the enemies of the country. We are glad the CAS has followed up on his pledge to eschew rivalry among the services which was witnessed in the past.

“We in NAP therefore appeal to Nigerians to exercise patience with the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Gen. Leo Irabor, as they have gotten it right on the need for collaboration.

“We also profusely commend the CAS for the other aspects of the 57th anniversary celebration, which includes humanitarian gestures,” he said.