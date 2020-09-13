David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt Rev Ndubuisi Obi has said that Nigeria is the only nation where only the elite enjoy at the expense of the poverty-stricken masses.

Bishop Obi made the declaration yesterday during the presentation of his presidential address to mark 2020 synod of Nnewi Diocese of the Anglican Communion.

“The common people are suffering. There is abject poverty in the land despite our oil revenue. This is most unacceptable.

“Nigeria is only working for those who are benefitting from it. It is working for the elite, “Bishop Obi said.

While speaking on the way out of the wood for Nigeria, the cleric said restructuring is the way to go. He said that the best bet for Nigeria is to restructure the country and cede power to the regions.

He was of the opinion that the Federal Government should rather be coordinating.

“If we are a federal republic, then the regions must become federating regions and be allowed to run their affairs, manage their resources and develop at their place. This is the simplest unambiguous way to put Nigeria on the path of recovery, “he argued.

Bishop Obi said that the singular step toward restructuring would stem the tide of killings of Christians in Nigeria and also stop other atrocities being witnessed in the country.

He also made a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to make every effort to secure the release of Leah Sharibu and all other abducted citizens who were still in captivity at the terrorists’ camp.

On coronavirus pandemic, Bishop Obi said that Nigerians should do everything in their power to protect themselves, maintain good hygiene at all times, avoid crowded places, reduce their traveling habit and pray always.

A governorship aspirant on the platform of Labour Party, Chief Nnamdi Nnoruka while commending the diocese for the giant steps taken in the last one year, said the diocese had started implementation of parts of his manifestos of providing employment opportunities for the youths and infrastructural development in the state.