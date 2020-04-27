(The Defense Post)

Syrian air defense intercepted several missiles fired during an airstrike on Monday, April 27, against targets near the capital Damascus blamed on Israel, the official SANA news agency reported.

It did not give details of the positions targeted shortly before dawn but said the military “shot down a number of missiles before they reached their targets.”

SANA described it as “Israeli aggression” carried out from Lebanese airspace.

Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in the country, targeting government troops as well as allied Iranian forces and fighters from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, enemies of the Jewish state.

On April 20, SANA said Syrian air defenses had downed Israeli missiles near the ancient city of Palmyra.

Israel rarely confirms its operations in Syria but says Iran’s presence in support of President Bashar al-Assad is a threat and that it will continue its strikes.