Syria, Egypt and Jordan have condemned the announcement by Washington that it no longer considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank inconsistent with international law.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the reversal of U.S. policy toward the controversial settlements on Monday.

This is according to a statement released by Syrian state news agency SANA on Tuesday in Amman.

A source at the Foreign Ministry said Damascus “condemns in the strongest terms the American position towards the Zionist settlements in the Palestinian territories, which are a flagrant violation of international law.”

Syria finds the U.S. position as “invalid and has no legal effect,” the statement added.

Egypt said its position adheres to the international resolutions and laws, which considers the settlements “illegal and violate international law,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

On Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi described the settlements as “an unacceptable unilateral measure” that violates international law and undermines chances for a two-state solution.

Al-Safadi also warned of “dangerous consequences” that the U.S. change of position will have on the peace process.

Pompeo said the pro-Israel move provides a chance for a negotiated peace as opposed to a continuation of a dispute over their legality.

There are now more than 600,000 Israeli settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The UN Security Council in 2016 demanded a complete stop to the building of settlements and passed a resolution designating them as violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace in the Middle East. (dpa/NAN)