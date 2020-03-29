Syria’s Health Ministry on Sunday reported its first death due to Covid-19.
The ministry added that a woman died immediately after she was admitted to hospital where a test confirmed she had been infected with the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Government banned movement between provinces, from Tuesday until April 16, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.
It also announced that there were five coronavirus infections in areas under its control.(dpa/NAN)
