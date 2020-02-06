At least eight fighters were on Thursday wounded when two Israeli air strikes targeted areas near Damascus, Syria’s official SANA News Agency reported.

SANA reported that the first attack targeted military positions in the vicinity of Damascus while the second took place 30 minutes later, striking military positions in the vicinity of Daraa, Quneitra and Reef Damascus provinces.

It also reported that a number of rockets were fired by Israeli warplanes over Southern Lebanon and the Golan Heights, but were intercepted by Syrian air defences.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack targeted Syrian Government forces positions and allied Iranian militia in areas around al-Kiswah and Jimraya, areas west of the capital Damascus and at al-Mezzeh military airport.

However, the Israeli army was yet to comment on the reports.

The Israeli Air Force has conducted similar strikes previously against targets in Syria, saying that it is trying to prevent Iran from building up its military influence in the region. (dpa/NAN)