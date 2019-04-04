Shelling by Syrian government forces on Thursday killed no fewer than 13 civilians in the opposition’s stronghold of Idlib, a war monitor and local activists reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that 12 civilians were killed in Kfar Nabl and one in Maaret al-Numaan – both towns in rural Idlib.

The White Helmet rescue teams, who work only in rebel-held areas, told dpa that widely banned cluster bombs were used in the shelling, a claim that could not be verified by dpa.

Ahmed Sheikho, the Head of the White Helmet operations in Idlib, said 27 other people, including children and women, were injured in both areas.

According to SOHR, Thursday’s death toll has risen to 22, the number of civilians killed over the past 24 hours in government attacks on the countryside of Idlib.

The province of Idlib in North-western Syria is largely controlled by the al-Qaeda-affiliated alliance, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

In September, Russia, a key ally of Damascus and Turkey, which supports some rebel groups in Syria, reached a deal to establish a demilitarised buffer zone in the Idlib enclave, a move that has prevented major government offensive in Idlib. (dpa/NAN)