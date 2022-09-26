From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The entire South East zone has been thrown into a total blackout following an alleged system collapse.

Confirming the blackout, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) said it

affected the entire South East.

In a statement issued in Enugu today by the Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, the Power Distribution Company said the collapse occurred at “10:51am Monday, 26th September, 2022.”

the statement further informed customers that, “This has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”