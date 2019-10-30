To maximise its potential as Africa’s leading financial technology and human capital management firm, SystemSpecs has appointed Demola Igbalajobi and Ezinne Obikile as executive directors.

Their appointment is to support SystemSpecs’ vision of delivering maximum value to its diverse customers that include individuals, SMEs, corporations and governments in Nigeria and across Africa at large.

Igbalajobi would serve as executive director in charge of public sector and special projects division and Obikile as executive director in charge of the organisation’s payment infrastructure and gateway division.

Igbalajobi’s brief is the development, adoption and support of SystemSpecs’ entire solutions and services suite by government at all levels, including the widely celebrated Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Federal Government and states in Nigeria, as well as similar initiatives across Africa.

A chartered accountant and seasoned project manager, Igbalajobi has over 25 years’ multi-industry experience working with bluechip firms to implement strategic, business-focused solutions that support business goals and maximise return on investments.

Before joining SystemSpecs, Igbalajobi had a long spell with IBM UK, managing software implementation and application development projects, setting up and handling programme management offices and consulting on ERP implementation. His experience also covers business analytics, change management as well as programme management in the automotive, telecommunications, finance, hospitality and manufacturing industries.

Obikile is responsible for the deployment and optimisation of SystemSpecs’ payment backbone to serve financial institutions as well as proprietary and third-party payment solution providers in Nigeria and across Africa.

Obikile is a seasoned IT solutions and electronic transactions management expert with over three decades’ experience in the banking industry. Prior to her appointment, she served as the pioneer group head, transaction banking, at First Bank of Nigeria.